He said the ANC position on land was based on restitution‚ redistribution and security of tenure.

“We affirm our view that kings and chiefs are rightful custodians of communal land for‚ and behalf of‚ the people.

“The ANC will never be part of any attempt that seeks to temper with the authority of the traditional leadership over the land of their ancestors‚” Magashule explained.

The task team will also attend to issues that affected the welfare of traditional leaders and their communities.

The ANC also gave in to persuasion by Contralasa to “look into” the matter of jailed isiXhosa King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

“Contralasa is of the firm view that among critical issues to be discussed is the consideration of the release of King Dalindyebo‚” Magashule said.

Contralasa also expressed displeasure at comments made by former President Kgalema Motlanthe‚ that traditional leaders are village “tin-pot dictators”.

“Those insinuations were unfortunate and going forward issues around traditional leadership and their traditional communities must be handled with the necessary sensitivity and respect they deserve‚” said Magashule.