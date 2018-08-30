Not even the National Treasury would have been able to do what Ajay Gupta had instructed him to do‚ Maseko said.

“He said that if I have other problems‚ or difficulties with any of the ministers refusing to transfer their money to me‚ I must come back to him and he will call the ministers to order and he will make sure that they deliver.

“I said: ‘Mr Ajay‚ these are my leaders. These are my ministers‚ you can’t talk to them like that‚ you can’t talk about them like that’. He said: ‘No‚ that is how the system works. If there is any minister who is not cooperating‚ I tell him [president Zuma] and he sorts them out’.”

Maseko had earlier testified that‚ shortly before he met with Ajay Gupta at Saxonwold in Johannesburg in 2010‚ Zuma had called him.

According to Maseko‚ Zuma told him in isiZulu: “Kuna labafana bakwaGupta badinga uncedo lwakho. Ngicela ubancede [The Gupta brothers need your help. Please help them].”

During that 90-second conversation‚ Maseko said‚ Zuma did not specify how exactly he wanted him to help the Guptas. But the call left Maseko with the impression that Ajay Gupta had asked Zuma to contact him as part of an attempt “to demonstrate his power and influence”.

Despite that meeting not ending well‚ according to Maseko‚ Ajay Gupta persisted in demanding that the GCIS channel money to The New Age newspaper.

Maseko testified that Ajay was enraged when he did not agree to a subsequent meeting – which was requested by Rajesh “Tony” Gupta. According to Maseko‚ Ajay later called him and told him that he was being “uncooperative” and that he would report this lack of cooperation to his “superiors”.

Because of Zuma’s previous call‚ Maseko said‚ he believed these superiors included the then-president. He said he received multiple calls from government communications heads‚ complaining that Rajesh Gupta had been calling them and demanding that they place advertising in The New Age.

“Tony Gupta was making calls demanding that they place advertising in The New Age newspaper… He said he talked to me‚” Maseko said.

Months later‚ Maseko was fired by Zuma. Zuma asked Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane to announce this removal at a Cabinet meeting‚ where Chabane revealed that Mzwanele Manyi had replaced him as head of GCIS.

Maseko said he was moved to the Department of Public Service and Administration as a director-general.

Inquiry legal counsel Vincent Maleka said the State Capture Commission would lead evidence about how much of government’s advertising budgets was allocated to Gupta media houses.