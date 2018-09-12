An Inanda teen who had her virginity stolen from her by convicted serial rapist Mthoisi Mthoba Mnyandu is one of thousands of damaged women from what is considered to be the rape capital of the country.

The teen‚ who cannot be named‚ is one of eight women Mnyandu stalked on the streets of the township.

“No one deserves to lose their virginity like that. I couldn’t enjoy being a virgin because it was taken from me at the age of 16 just after my birthday‚” she said in a victim impact statement.

“My virginity was taken from me in such a cruel way. All I want is justice to be done.”

Annual police crime statistics‚ released on Tuesday‚ revealed that the north Durban precinct recorded the highest number of rapes of every police station in the country. 278 cases of rape were recorded here during the 2017/2018 year‚ still the highest figure in South Africa even after a 10% drop from the year before.

Mnyandu‚ now in his early 30s‚ was convicted of eight counts of kidnapping‚ seven counts of rape and one of robbery in July. He will be sentenced later this month.