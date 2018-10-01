News

The Dros rape‚ our colonial past and the ‘sexual entitlement of white men’

By Graeme Hosken - 01 October 2018
The Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, where a child was allegedly attacked.
Image: TimesLIVE

The racialisation of the rape of a six-year-old black girl by a man at a Pretoria restaurant is deeply rooted to our colonial history and sexual entitlement of the country’s white man‚ says a sociology professor.

News organisations have been slammed for failing to identify the alleged culprit‚ as well as for calling him an “alleged rapist”‚ which sparked accusations that the reputations of white suspects were considered more important than those of black suspects and were thus protected.

But the law is clear: it is illegal to identify a sexual-offences suspect until he or she has pleaded.

