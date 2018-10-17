TRAFFIC ALERT

Traffic is free-flowing on the N2 between East London and King William's Town after service delivery protests forced authorities to close the national road near Breidbach on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose said law enforcement officers and police are on the scene to monitor the situation. “There were threats, but these were quickly defused at Acorn Valley.

The road is open and law enforcement officials are keeping an eye [on it].”Earlier on Tuesday morning about 500 people stood close to the road and angrily protested against Buffalo City Metro for not resolving their service delivery grievances. Traffic had to be diverted at the Berlin junction towards Zwelitsha as protesters started throwing stones at vehicles from the pedestrian bridge over the N2.

Nine people were arrested and are due in court this week on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property. Meanwhile, Bhinqose said the R408 between Engcobo and Dutywa is now closed due to protest action on Wednesday morning.