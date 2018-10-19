News

WATCH | UPDATE: Strong police presence in EL's CBD

By Xolelwa Dwesini and Tyler Riddin - 19 October 2018
The situation at Caxton street on Friday afternoon.
Image: Mark Andrews

On visiting the East London city centre throughout the day on Friday, the Daily Dispatch witnessed a strong police presence with traffic flowing smoothly throughout with the exception of Caxton Street which remains cordoned off.

This after an altercation between two taxi associations Uncedo Service Taxi Association (Usta) and the Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) turned violent on Friday morning.

Taxi violence erupted in East London’s city centre on Friday morning. The tensions escalated when 40 - 50 taxi drivers from opposing associations clashed.

It is believed that the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the two associations involved in the dispute sat in a meeting later on Friday in an attempt to resolve the issue.

There is no visible evidence of violence in Devereaux Avenue despite a voice note doing the rounds on social media saying the taxi violence had spilled over into the area.

WATCH | Police move in to quell East London CBD taxi violence

