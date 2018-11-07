Acquitted Ndudula sues state for R20m

She wants compensation for wrongful arrest and deprivation of liberty

Bulelwa Ndudula, found not guilty of murdering her politician husband Sakhekile Ndudula last month after a trial that made headlines, is now suing the state for R20m. Ndudula was arrested in September 2016, a few days after her husband was gunned down in a hail of bullets at their Cambridge West home in East London.

