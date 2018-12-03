News

Benefits for royals set to be equal

Provinces will have to subscribe to handbook

PREMIUM
By lulamile feni - 03 December 2018

Plans to realign salaries and perks of all kings and queens to be on par with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s are in the pipeline.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
Aggressive driver scares 7-year-old in road rage incident
X