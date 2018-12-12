Five attacks on journalists that made headlines in 2018

Maria Ressa arrest in the Philippines

Also included among the honoured journalists is Maria Ressa.

Ressa is a former CNN bureau chief and veteran war correspondent who wielded a pen when soldiers around her wielded guns and bazookas.

"That is easy compared to what we're dealing with now," she said.

According to Time, the 55-year-old was arrested in the Philippines on December 3 in what is believed to be President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to muzzle critical press and silence criticism of his administration's deadly war on terror.

Authorities deny that politics were a factor in Ressa's arrest.

Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

Journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were put behind bars for violation of a state secrets act.

The Reuters reporters were instrumental in exposing the murder of 10 Muslim men allegedly by Myanmar security forces.

Despite claims that the arrests of the two journalists was "pre-planned and staged", they were eventually convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act.

They were sent to prison to begin their seven-year sentences in September.

Speaking after the sentence was handed down, Wa Lone said: "I have no fear. I believe in justice, democracy and freedom."