The Public Protector got it all wrong, says Helen Zille

She said all the tablets were returned at the end of the holiday after the programme.

"Everyone benefited. There was no cost involved, no conflict of interest involved, and the feedback was very good," Zille said.

"The law and the Public Service Commission distinguishes between a conflict of interest (where a public interest contradicts a private interest), and a congruence of interest, where there is no conflict involved. The latter was the case in this situation," she said.

Zille claimed to have emailed the DG and other officials in which she had suggested that the tablets be made available to anyone else wishing to use them.

She said she had done this in order to ensure that she or her son were not receiving any special treatment that would not be awarded to anyone else.

In her findings, however, Mkhwebane said: "The premier’s involvement in the process that has resulted in securing access to the tablets in question by her son‚ and in the acquiring of the son’s company’s services and resources‚ has exposed her to the risk of a conflict between her official responsibilities as a first citizen of the province and private interests which involved her son.

"This has consequently resulted in the violation of her constitutional obligation to avoid an exposure to the aforesaid."

Mkhwebane said the rule of law had to be applied to every citizen in the country‚ and that Zille’s conduct had given her son an "unfair advantage".