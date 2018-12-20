News

Beachgoers, fishermen urged to beware treacherous spring tides

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 20 December 2018
The National Sea Rescue Institute has urged the public to be cautious around the coastline from Thursday, December 20 2018, until the weekend.
Image: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to be cautious around the coastline from Thursday until the weekend.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the full-moon spring tide has begun to take effect, building towards its peak on Saturday around 3pm.

Lambinon said there would be a higher-than-normal high tide and a lower-than-normal low tide.

Anglers fishing along the coastline, bathers, beach walkers and coastal hikers are urged to be cautious, especially during the afternoon at high tide.

Lambinon said the spring high tides peaked every afternoon and some beaches were expected to have "very little place" for beachgoers as the tide rises. 

"Rock anglers should be aware that places that they have fished from previously may be submerged at high tide, and those hiking on the coastline should plan that at high tide their proposed route may not be accessible because of the higher than usual tide," he said.

NSRI also appealed to all parents to be extra vigilant when taking children to beaches.

Avid swimmers are urged to swim only where lifeguards are on duty and within the safe demarcated swimming zones.

He said that everyone should have the NSRI's number and that no one should go into the water to try to save someone in difficulty.

Emergency services remained on high alert for the festive season, the NSRI said.

