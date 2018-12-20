Beachgoers, fishermen urged to beware treacherous spring tides

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to be cautious around the coastline from Thursday until the weekend.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the full-moon spring tide has begun to take effect, building towards its peak on Saturday around 3pm.

Lambinon said there would be a higher-than-normal high tide and a lower-than-normal low tide.

Anglers fishing along the coastline, bathers, beach walkers and coastal hikers are urged to be cautious, especially during the afternoon at high tide.

Lambinon said the spring high tides peaked every afternoon and some beaches were expected to have "very little place" for beachgoers as the tide rises.