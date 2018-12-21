Hundreds bid farewell to former world boxing champ in East London

Hundreds of people gathered at the East London City Hall to pay their last respects to former SA flyweight and WBU junior bantamweight boxing champion, Gabula "Slashing Tiger" Vabaza on Friday.

Amongst the dignitaries who went to bid farewell to Vabaza was former world boxing champions Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, and Welcome Ncita.

Ncita who was the first IBF world champion and Vabaza’s trainer gave a touching eulogy for the departed boxing marvel.

While Sijuta Promotions’ boss Andile Sidinile, who used to promote Vabaza while he training under Ncita, admitted the boxing fraternity, including himself, abandoned Vabaza in trying times.

Vabaza passed away when his heart failed on December 11 at his family in Duncan Village.

