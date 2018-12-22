Five stories that caught SA's attention this week

5 local stories that topped Twitter trends lists this week.

Before visiting news sources for the latest headlines‚ many people start by checking social media trends lists to see what's happening locally and abroad.

These are five hashtags that caught the attention of South Africans this week.

#BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba

Jacob Zuma has been a hit on Twitter since he joined the network a week ago.

Given that navigating social media can be tricky for newcomers‚ the public set about helping him. Under #BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba they gave him tips on things to avoid online.