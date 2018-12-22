News

Five stories that caught SA's attention this week

By Ntokozo Miya - 22 December 2018
It's been a week since former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter and he now has more than 135,000 followers.
Image: Jackie Clausen

5 local stories that topped Twitter trends lists this week.

Before visiting news sources for the latest headlines‚ many people start by checking social media trends lists to see what's happening locally and abroad.

These are five hashtags that caught the attention of South Africans this week.

#BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba

Jacob Zuma has been a hit on Twitter since he joined the network a week ago.

Given that navigating social media can be tricky for newcomers‚ the public set about helping him. Under #BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba they gave him tips on things to avoid online.

 

#HelenZille

The hashtag referencing the Western Cape premier's name trended soon after public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced her findings about tablets that had been lent to Helen Zille's son‚ Paul Maree.

Maree is a teacher and in 2014 gave maths lessons to underprivileged children.

Mkhwebane ruled that Maree had an "unfair advantage" because his mother used her position to benefit her son.

Maree was not paid for the lessons.

 #Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa enjoyed a few hours at top spot on trends lists after Beyoncé posted a Global Citizen Festival highlights package on her Instagram account.

For her video's background music‚ she chose the track iWalk Ye Para by Dj Maphorisa‚ DJ Raybel‚ Moonchild Sanelly‚ K.O. and Zulu Mkhathini.

Queen B's song choice sent Twitter into a frenzy.

#ChickenLicken

On Tuesday‚ the hashtag that captivated SA Twitter was #ChickenLicken‚ and the cause was the ban on the franchise's Big Mjohnana advert.

The Advertising Regulatory Board ordered Chicken Licken to pull the advert‚ which is a spoof of colonialism and shows African Big Mjohnana "discovering" Europe.

The board concluded that the commercial made a mockery of the trauma associated with colonisation.

Many people on Twitter didn't agree.

#BabyDaniel

The #BabyDaniel hashtag echoed calls for harsh sentences for child abusers after a judgment was handed down for the death of a three-year old.

The court ruled that the child's stepfather was responsible for the toddler's death and the mother "turned a blind eye" to what was going on.

The courts and the media called the child Baby R and Baby Daniel to protect the mother's other children.



Source: TMG Digital.

Christmas in jail for mother of murdered 'Baby Daniel'

The mother of 3-year-old “Baby Daniel” - who was murdered in 2016 after a spate of injuries sustained during his short life - will spend Christmas ...
Feathers to fly as agency appeals ban on Chicken Licken advert

As the conversation over a Chicken Licken commercial heats up, the fast-food outlet confirmed it will appeal the ruling which deemed it too spicy.
Twitter tips for uBaba - Mzansi helps Jacob Zuma on social media

Black Twitter gave the former president tips on how to make his stay on social media a long and happy one.
