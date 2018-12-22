Five stories that caught SA's attention this week
5 local stories that topped Twitter trends lists this week.
Before visiting news sources for the latest headlines‚ many people start by checking social media trends lists to see what's happening locally and abroad.
These are five hashtags that caught the attention of South Africans this week.
#BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba
Jacob Zuma has been a hit on Twitter since he joined the network a week ago.
Given that navigating social media can be tricky for newcomers‚ the public set about helping him. Under #BlackTwitterTipsForUBaba they gave him tips on things to avoid online.
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba— 👑XHOSA PAPI 🍫 (@Lutho__m) December 17, 2018
Stay away from slay Queens 🙅🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/PsL7RQVoXy
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba be careful what you post Because Juju is always watching! pic.twitter.com/N2CqyB18Ac— Thembekile Nambane (@TnambaneNambane) December 17, 2018
#HelenZille
The hashtag referencing the Western Cape premier's name trended soon after public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced her findings about tablets that had been lent to Helen Zille's son‚ Paul Maree.
Maree is a teacher and in 2014 gave maths lessons to underprivileged children.
Mkhwebane ruled that Maree had an "unfair advantage" because his mother used her position to benefit her son.
Maree was not paid for the lessons.
Former Finance Min #Nene restored some trust to many by apologising & resign after revelations that he met #Guptas several times at their home even though he didnt do anything for them to benefit during his tenure. I think @helenzille can learn something from this. #HelenZille— Khumo Thetele (@KhumoThetele) December 21, 2018
As a Mum, it’s natural for Helen Zille to encourage and support her sons’ efforts, but as a Premier she should have known using state resources to do so would become a political issue. #HelenZille— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) December 21, 2018
#Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa enjoyed a few hours at top spot on trends lists after Beyoncé posted a Global Citizen Festival highlights package on her Instagram account.
For her video's background music‚ she chose the track iWalk Ye Para by Dj Maphorisa‚ DJ Raybel‚ Moonchild Sanelly‚ K.O. and Zulu Mkhathini.
Queen B's song choice sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Ladies and gentlemen we have our song of the year as officiated by Beyonce and Jay Z.@DjMaphorisa's Nayi le Walk is officially that girl. pic.twitter.com/LhVRFPnUIr— #SAHouseMusic247 (@SAHouseMusic247) December 18, 2018
#ChickenLicken
On Tuesday‚ the hashtag that captivated SA Twitter was #ChickenLicken‚ and the cause was the ban on the franchise's Big Mjohnana advert.
The Advertising Regulatory Board ordered Chicken Licken to pull the advert‚ which is a spoof of colonialism and shows African Big Mjohnana "discovering" Europe.
The board concluded that the commercial made a mockery of the trauma associated with colonisation.
Many people on Twitter didn't agree.
I liked the #chickenlicken big john advert, I don’t think it makes a mockery of black people’s struggles under colonialism at all but rather ridiculing the discovery of a pre existing land and people. Help me understand guys? #bigjohn— Bamsy Eats (@bamemodungwa) December 18, 2018
Where do we complain that we want the #ChickenLicken ad back on our screens #BringBackTheChickenLickenAdBack long #tag I don't care— @MissL (@LinahMokoena) December 18, 2018
#BabyDaniel
The #BabyDaniel hashtag echoed calls for harsh sentences for child abusers after a judgment was handed down for the death of a three-year old.
The court ruled that the child's stepfather was responsible for the toddler's death and the mother "turned a blind eye" to what was going on.
The courts and the media called the child Baby R and Baby Daniel to protect the mother's other children.
If people don't want their babies they should consider adoption. Childless couples have so much love to give. There's never a reason to hurt and murder a defenceless, innocent child #BabyDaniel— Hülya (@HulyaBalikci) December 20, 2018
I hope this couple rots in pieces.
#BabyDaniel was 3 years old when he died. with 60% burn wounds on his body&arms from boiling water,while sections of his skin had peeled off. He was tortured&murdered at the hands of the people who were supposed to protect him.Women can you start choosing own children over men.— Yamani Selana (@yamani2305) December 20, 2018
Source: TMG Digital.