Durban likely to be hit by severe storm and flooding

Durban is bracing itself for severe thunderstorms and the possibility of localised flooding.

The eThekwini municipality issued a warning on Thursday afternoon, cautioning residents and tourists about the inclement weather.

"According to the South African Weather Service, this inclement weather is likely to be experienced between 8pm tonight and 1am tomorrow morning," said municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele.

"Residents, especially those living in low-lying areas and informal settlements are advised to take extra precautions.

"The city has placed its disaster management team on standby to attend to any incidents that may arise as a result of the storm."