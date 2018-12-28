Body of missing woman found in pit toilet in Eastern Cape

The decomposed body of a woman, who was reported missing more than a week ago, was found in a pit toilet in Qamata, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the 49-year-old woman was reported missing on December 20.

Mdleleni said information led police to the house of the woman’s boyfriend, where her body was found.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

He is expected to appear in court again on January 8, 2019.