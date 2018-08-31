ADM mayor grilled on Siyenza toilet scandal

Public protector questions ADM’s Nxawe over the R631m tender

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into how the Amathole District municipality unlawfully and illegally awarded the R631m tender to the politically connected Siyenza Group is at an advanced stage. This, as Mkhwebane grilled ADM mayor Nomfusi Nxawe at her Pretoria headquarters on Monday.

