'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 28 December 2018
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death for being in love with his girlfriend.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Christiaan Kotze)

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the boyfriend confronted the 24-year-old man on the evening of Christmas day.

Manatha said the boyfriend “drew a knife and stabbed him to death”.

He said the incident happened in a village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The boyfriend was arrested and appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to January 3, 2019.

