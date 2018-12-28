'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the boyfriend confronted the 24-year-old man on the evening of Christmas day.

Manatha said the boyfriend “drew a knife and stabbed him to death”.

He said the incident happened in a village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The boyfriend was arrested and appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to January 3, 2019.