Call for upgrade of TVET colleges

Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane was in full campaign mode this weekend with a laundry list of promises to students and Luthuli House. Mabuyane started his campaign trail at a Sasco provincial rally were he called for TVET colleges to receive the same status as universities. Addressing students, Mabuyane criticised government, saying TVET colleges lacked support and infrastructure.