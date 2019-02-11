Call for upgrade of TVET colleges
Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane was in full campaign mode this weekend with a laundry list of promises to students and Luthuli House. Mabuyane started his campaign trail at a Sasco provincial rally were he called for TVET colleges to receive the same status as universities. Addressing students, Mabuyane criticised government, saying TVET colleges lacked support and infrastructure.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.