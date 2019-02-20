Children's home rocked by abuse and racism allegations wants kids back

A youth-care facility at the centre of an investigation into allegations of racism and physical abuse of children and staff in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, has turned to the courts for help.

Last week, officials from the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development arrived at Morester Children's Home in Ladysmith, Morester Children's Home in Newcastle and Home Meah in Newcastle on Friday.

The department confirmed that social workers had removed 146 children from the Ladysmith site, 33 from Morester Newcastle and 18 from Home Meah in Newcastle.

The children have been placed in government-owned child and youth-care centres as well as care centres funded by the state.