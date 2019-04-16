Faith Mazibuko offers 'profound apologies' for 'combi courts' rant

Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her "rant", in front of colleagues, which was leaked to the public in an audio recording.

"I would like to offer my profound apology to the people of South Africa who were offended by my remarks," she said.

Mazibuko said she had already apologised to Gauteng premier David Makhura, the senior management team and those directly affected by her remarks.

"I will continue to dedicate myself to the promotion and advancement of human rights and freedom of citizens," she said.