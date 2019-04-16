Faith Mazibuko offers 'profound apologies' for 'combi courts' rant
Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her "rant", in front of colleagues, which was leaked to the public in an audio recording.
"I would like to offer my profound apology to the people of South Africa who were offended by my remarks," she said.
Mazibuko said she had already apologised to Gauteng premier David Makhura, the senior management team and those directly affected by her remarks.
"I will continue to dedicate myself to the promotion and advancement of human rights and freedom of citizens," she said.
On Monday, the SA human rights commission said it became aware, through various social media platforms, of the widely circulated recording of a meeting held by Mazibuko in which she lambasted senior managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts", purportedly to bolster support for the ANC ahead of the elections on May 8.
"I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national," Mazibuko was heard saying.
The commission said upon assessment of the statements, it was of the view that her comments implicated a number of rights listed in the bill of rights.
This is a developing story.