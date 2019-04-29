Eastern Cape PhD students put SA on map

The Team E-Smart business model aims to create job opportunities for the youth through collection of electronic and electrical waste materials and further recycling, repairing or re-purposing the waste into new market products. The project so impressed the judges that they were awarded the top position against 45 other teams from across the region.

Rhodes was the only South African university that participated in the challenge.

Team coach and senior lecturer at Rhodes Business School, Dr Tshidi Mohapeloa, said she had decided to help the students to understand the business language as they were scientists. “I am impressed with how they adapted and understood the business world. This is an opportunity for them to become entrepreneurs,” she said.

Matlou, the Team E-Smart leader, said: “The reason we chose a business model based on electronic waste was that electronics have hazardous components in them.”