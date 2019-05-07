Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh 'architects of state capture' at Transnet

The model of state capture at Transnet was built on three basic pillars.

This is according to the state-owned company's board chairman, Popo Molefe, who told the state capture inquiry that upon the board's appointment in May 2018, they were "astonished by the widespread corruption and willful disregard of the rules".

Upon investigation, the board determined a pattern of a three-pronged approach through which the entity was captured before their appointment. The first, he told the commission, was "you are either with us or against us".

"Employees who did not support the agenda were dismissed, transferred, or rendered redundant. Those who could not stomach this kind of behaviour resigned," Molefe said.