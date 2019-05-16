UCT degree is a ticket to employment, careers service survey finds

More than half of recent University of Cape Town graduates have found jobs in the private sector, and one in five are earning more than R20,000 a month.

The careers service at the university’s Centre for Higher Education and Development said the results of its survey were supported by the Quacquarelli Symonds graduate employability rankings, which put UCT top in Africa and 18th in the world.

Almost 4,800 students took part in the UCT survey during the June 2018 to April 2019 graduation season. Around 53% of graduates were working in the private sector, 20% in the public sector and 6% at non-government organisations.