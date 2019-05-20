Resurrection pastor Alph Lukau is untouchable, says union of churches

Controversial Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) pastor Alph Lukau received support from some of his peers yesterday. The church has been under the spotlight since a video of Lukau allegedly raising a man from the dead went viral on social media in March.

At the time, the church allegedly claimed Elliot Moyo's body had been brought to them by his family after he was said to have died a few days earlier.

Speaking to about 18,000 congregants who had filled the church in Sandton yesterday, a man who introduced himself as Dr Alfred Modise from the South African Union of Churches, said they were against anyone working against the church of God.

"Our mandate is to defend God's church and we want to tell AMI and Pastor Lukau that you are untouchable. They can try you, but they will never succeed. We are prepared to use our intelligence to reach those who are tarnishing your name. We have a clear message for them, you touch God's church, we will mess you up," said Modise to loud applause from congregants.