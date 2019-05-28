Two 'prophets' nabbed for theft
Police have arrested two men who allegedly pretended to be prophets and robbed female students of eight laptops and two cellphones.
The two were found in possession of a laptop and two cellphones they allegedly stole from victims that they "prophesied" to in Pretoria on Friday.
Police said the men from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, allegedly told their victims that they were prophets and that they "wanted to get rid of their bad luck and curse".
Police spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said police believe the men were behind the spate of robberies of unsuspecting students. He said the suspects were arrested after one of the victims spotted one of the "prophets" and called the police.
"Having duped victims into handing over properties that also included handbags and cellphones, the suspects are also said to have prompted victims to buy certain items from local supermarkets under the guise that such would be used during rituals to cast away bad luck and curse from victims," Mavimbela said.
"Upon their return from buying the suggested items, the victims would discover that the "prophets" had driven away in a white Toyota Tazz."
Mavimbela said two of the eight stolen laptops belonged to two victims, while five others were taken to the "prophets" by a victim who had convinced her friends to also have their laptops prayed for. The eighth victim had handed over her cellphones and her friend's laptop to the men.
"The suspects were also charged with possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle after they were found in possession of a white Toyota Tazz that was reportedly stolen in Letlhabile near Brits during December 2018," he said.
The suspects, aged 29 and 33, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday and their case was postponed to later this week.
Yesterday, Sowetan reported that a 27-year-old mother of two was raped by a "prophet" in Tembisa on Wednesday.
The woman said she met the "prophet" in the street and he prophesied on her, saying she was bewitched and that she would be knocked down by a car and her children would die mysteriously. The man raped her while performing a "ritual" to remove her curse.
The man is still on the run.
In Johannesburg, police were also investigating several cases in which people were robbed of money and cellphones, allegedly by men posing as prophets.