News

Helen Zille on her biggest mistake in office and DA losses

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 29 May 2019
Former DA leader Helen Zille.
Former DA leader Helen Zille.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Former DA leader Helen Zille has opened up about the party's performance in the 2019 general elections and her biggest mistakes during her time in office.

In an interview on 702, Zille said "race-based politics" is what caused the DA to lose voters to the ideological right.

PODCAST: Splitting the national and provincial vote

SUBSCRIBE: iono.fm | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

Here are four quotes from the interview:

Diversify the DA

"I did exactly the right thing. It was quite correct to diversify the DA. It was absolutely essential to do that, in fact.

"Where I was mistaken was to think that that would enable the DA to rise above the politics of race and focus on politics of principle, and policies that could help South Africa rise above poverty and awful unemployment rates."

This in reference to her time in office and her leadership.

Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea & there's already fire

Rooiboos? Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea.
News
1 day ago

Slippery slope

"What I should have seen was that this was just the beginning of a slippery slope in a culture like South Africa, in which the public analysis is that unless you satisfy the ANC's definition of what is transformation, you will always be a white party, no matter how diverse you are."

Real issues

"I should have set that out clearly and said our goal is not representability, racial hegemony, and our goal is non-racialism, inclusion and diversity so we can start credibly debating the real issues that face South Africa."

Election results

"You simply have to look at the results and where we lost votes. That’s all you have to do. You’ve just got to go look at the statistics and see if that’s true.

"The thing that really shook us was the question of the race-based politics and falling into the ANC/EFF’s race-based narrative that lost us huge numbers of votes to the right."

Zille was referencing what may have led to the party’s marginal loss in support after the May 8 elections.

Helen Zille tweets her way into hot water, again and again and again and again

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s controversial comments on Twitter continue to make headlines.
News
5 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday his party would take action against outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial "black ...
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | Five public figures who have slammed Helen Zille's 'black privilege' tweet

Media celebs, an author, the former public protector and the finance minister have all taken to Twitter to call out Helen Zille on her "black ...
Politics
1 week ago

'It's a crisis,' says Helen Zille about SA’s electricity situation

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille did not mince her words while speaking about the national electricity situation at the Electricity Summit in Cape ...
Politics
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
BCM budget meeting disrupted by protesters
X