Van Breda's last-ditch bid for freedom as he takes fight to the Constitutional Court

The application comes after his third attempt at freedom was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in May.

SCA judge president Mandisa Maya said in that ruling: “The application … is dismissed for the reason that no exceptional circumstances warranting reconsideration or variation of the decision refusing the application to appeal have been established.”

Van Breda was arrested 17 months after the incident and was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was found guilty of killing his parents, Martin and Theresa, and his older brother Rudi, and for attempting to kill his sister, Marli, in May 2018.

The high court in Cape Town sentenced him to life imprisonment on each murder count and an additional 15 years, which were ordered to run concurrently.

In his 335-page application to the Constitutional Court, Van Breda’s lawyer, Lorinda van Niekerk, said he was applying for leave to appeal against both his conviction and sentence.