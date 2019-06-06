Hankey farm attacker sentenced to 173 years in jail

The 32-year-old man convicted on 17 counts, including two of rape and four of attempted murder, was sentenced to an effective life term of imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Handing down sentencing, acting Judge Olav Ronaasen said he found no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentences when he sentenced Sebenzile Simane to a total of 173 years for the crimes he committed in February and March 2018.

Ronaasen said Simane’s actions were cruel and barbaric, and deserved severe punishment.