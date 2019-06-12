At least 13 school pupils face criminal charges in Gauteng: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to pilot interventions including undercover police at schools and professionals to rehabilitate violent pupils.

This comes as the Gauteng department of education has discovered that at least 13 pupils in the province are facing criminal charges, to the shock and embarrassment of its MEC.

The department said it made the discovery after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that slain Forest High pupil, Daniel Bakwela, had pending cases they had to attend to.

"We instructed departmental officials to go to to all courts to establish the number of learners that are charged in court and the number of pupils that are about to appear in court.

"I'm ashamed, my dear children, that as I'm speaking to you now, we've got about 13 children across the province that are appearing in court for various crimes that they've committed outside the school premises. It's embarrassing," Lesufi revealed.

He was speaking at a memorial service for Bakwela, who was stabbed to death allegedly by another pupil, Mohammed Mwela, in an alleged gang rival fight.