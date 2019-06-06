School violence a 'national emergency' that mirrors communities in which pupils live

School teachers cannot be expected to fix the psycho-social problems in communities that have led to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or turning to violent crime.

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) says urgent action needs to be taken to tackle violence in schools, which it sees as a national emergency.

Some schools and communities are slowly being turned into war zones, it noted in a statement on Thursday, in the wake of Monday's fatal stabbing of a pupil outside a school in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

“Teachers are the first responders when violent crimes occur, but how well-equipped are they to spot early warning signs of violence, identify and flag problem children, deal with crime and proffer sustainable solutions to crime prevention?” asked CSVR executive director Nomfundo Mogapi.

The borders between schools and communities are porous, meaning interventions cannot be school-focused, because schools do not operate in isolation from the communities they are in, said the centre. In many cases, the violence in schools mirrors that of the communities the pupils live in.