Pupil, 15, arrested for robbing classmates at school

Surveillance footage at a Sea Point high school has helped police nab one of the culprits involved in an armed robbery at the school last week - a pupil.

"Our investigations in the brazen robbery perpetrated at a high school in Sea Point on Wednesday morning led us to a 15-year-old suspect, who was arrested this morning on a charge of armed robbery," Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said in a statement on Sunday.

"The suspect, who is from Philippi East, is a scholar at the same school."

During a search of his residence, six cellphone covers believed to have been stolen during the robbery last Wednesday were found.

"He was identified by means of surveillance footage at the school when he and his accomplices entered the class room" at around 10.10am while other pupils were writing exams, Traut added.

The teacher and pupils were held at gunpoint and robbed of a number of cellphones.

The suspect is due to make his court appearance in Cape Town on Monday.

Police investigations are ongoing.