'I am utterly ashamed': Adam Catzavelos on his k-word video

The crimen injuria case against businessman Adam Catzavelos was postponed on Thursday to allow his lawyer to make representations to the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng.

Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety in August 2018 after a video of him using the k-word, to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday in Greece, went viral.

His attorney Lawley Shein was handed a docket on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate's Court and said he had arranged with the prosecution that the case be postponed so that his client could make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority.