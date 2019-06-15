Two dead, 81 injured in accident between bus, bakkie and SUV in Limpopo

Two people were killed and 81 others injured in an accident involving an articulated bus, bakkie and SUV on the R71 Phalaborwa-Giyani road between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said it was believed that the bus was on its way from Ellisras to Phalaborwa when the collision occurred.

“Shortly after 5.30am, paramedics from ER24 and various rescue services, including disaster management, arrived on the scene. Multiple patients were found sitting and lying near the bus. A bakkie was found wedged completely under the front of the bus and a third vehicle was found a few metres away.

“Paramedics established an incident command system and triaged the various patients on scene. 80 people were found with minor injuries on the scene. One person was found with a severe injury to his hand," Vermaak said.

He said two men had been found dead under the bakkie which was wedged under the bus. Heavy duty rescue services had to be called in to lift the bus from the bakkie.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said. Various local authorities were on the scene.

The injured occupants were transported to the Maphutha Malatji and Lethaba Hospitals.