I was targeted because I had information on ANC spies, Jacob Zuma says

Former president Jacob Zuma began his evidence at the state capture inquiry on Monday by hitting back at how he had “been vilified” and alleged to be the “king of the corrupt” for a decade.

He said he believed “this commission was really created to have me coming here, and perhaps to find things to have on me”.

Zuma has asked to give his own address before he is asked questions by evidence leaders, following the testimony of nine witnesses — including current and former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Fikile Mbalula, Barbara Hogan and Ngoako Ramatlhodi — which the inquiry believes implicates him in alleged state capture.

“There has been a drive to remove me from the scene, a wish that I should disappear, and I will explain where it comes from …and it arises perhaps from my work in the ANC and also because of who I am. This conspiracy against me has … come in different forms.”