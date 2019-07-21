WATCH | When Ellis Park warmed up for Clegg, Small and Australia's 11-year absence

At a bitterly cold and windswept Ellis Park, an opportunity to grasp a necessary culture change was missed, but tributes paid to the late Johnny Clegg and James Small were hearty and warm.

In what was Australia's first Test at the ground in 11 years, the face of the South African rugby supporter has changed. Whether the general South African stadium going supporter is aware of it is a different story.

Being the home and the fortress of Springbok rugby except when the All Blacks are in town, the Doornfontein-based arena is where the game should experience the necessary changes.