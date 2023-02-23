DISASTER RELIEF FUNDING | 'It's a drop in the ocean'
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 23 February 2023
The flood-battered Eastern Cape province is in for a bleak time after finance minister Enoch Gondongwana allocated only R1bn for disaster response nationally in his budget speech...
DISASTER RELIEF FUNDING | 'It's a drop in the ocean'
The flood-battered Eastern Cape province is in for a bleak time after finance minister Enoch Gondongwana allocated only R1bn for disaster response nationally in his budget speech...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos