Mayor offers support to families of boys who died in initiation hut fire
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 27 June 2023
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku says the city will pay all the funeral costs of three Mdantsane initiates who died when their hut caught fire last week...
Mayor offers support to families of boys who died in initiation hut fire
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku says the city will pay all the funeral costs of three Mdantsane initiates who died when their hut caught fire last week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos