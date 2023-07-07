King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's office has denied claims he plans to fire long-serving traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as tensions between the two offices continue to brew.
Conflicting reports on Misuzulu’s health by the king’s office and Buthelezi came under the spotlight this week.
The king’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu described the news of the king being unwell as an “orchestrated agenda” to bring the king’s fitness into question. This ruffled the feathers of IFP leaders who accused Africa of dividing the kingdom and undermining Buthelezi.
On Thursday, Misuzulu denied he planned to dismiss Buthelezi.
“This is the work of dark forces aimed at sowing seeds of divisions and to create an environment of mistrust. Such baseless, reckless and fake posts must be rejected by all peace loving people. The king distances himself from such malicious posts,” his office said.
The king believed Buthelezi had an important role to play in the monarchy “today, tomorrow and moving forward”.
King Misuzulu's office denies claims he wants to fire Buthelezi
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa blamed Africa for the problems in the monarchy, saying he was causing a stir between the king and Buthelezi.
“In a recent interview with Gagasi FM, Africa said Buthelezi is causing instability in the royal family, saying he is compromised because he is also the IFP’s founder,” Hlengwa said.
“It is clear Africa only has one objective: destroying the credibility of the office of his majesty the king and dragging it into the political arena where it does not belong.
“Africa’s conduct is not only unbecoming, but an absolute disgrace for someone tasked with upholding the decorum, dignity and image of his majesty’s office in the public domain.”
TimesLIVE
