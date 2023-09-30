There will be no load-shedding on Saturday night.
Eskom announced on Saturday that due to “lower than anticipated demand and sustained improved generation performance”, load-shedding would continue to be suspended until 4pm on Sunday.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.
Good news! No load-shedding on Saturday night
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
