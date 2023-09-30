×

News

Good news! No load-shedding on Saturday night

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2023
Eskom says there will be no load-shedding on Saturday night, thanks to lower than anticipated demand and improved generation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

There will be no load-shedding on Saturday night.

Eskom announced on Saturday that due to “lower than anticipated demand and sustained improved generation performance”, load-shedding would continue to be suspended until 4pm on Sunday.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.

TimesLIVE

