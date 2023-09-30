×

IN PICS | Mourners bid farewell to struggle stalwart and former deputy minister Aziz Pahad

By Alaister Russell - 30 September 2023
Family members carry the coffin of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart and former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad during his state funeral at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

Anti-apartheid activist and former deputy minister of foreign affairs Aziz Pahad was laid to rest in a special official funeral at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Pahad died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday at the age of 82.

Among dignitaries who paid tribute to Pahad were President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy for anti-apartheid activist and former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad during his state funeral at Westpark Cemetery on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Sam Gurney pays tribute to his father, former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad, at his funeral in Johannesburg on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Mayur Lodhia pays tribute to his uncle, former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad at his funeral at Westpark Cemetery.
Image: Alaister Russell
Aziz Pahad’s wife Angina watches as members of the police remove a South African flag from his coffin at Westpark Cemetery during his state funeral.
Image: Alaister Russell
Former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad’s wife Angina receives from President Cyril Ramaphosa a South African flag that was draped over his coffin.
Image: Alaister Russell
President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a light-hearted moment with a young family member of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart and former deputy minister Aziz Pahad during his state funeral at Westpark Cemetery in Joburg on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Anti-apartheid activist and former minister Ronnie Kasrils delivers a tribute to Aziz Pahad at Westpark Cemetery on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
A portrait of anti-apartheid stalwart and former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad is pictured at Westpark Cemetery during his state funeral on September 30 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

