Family set to take legal action after alleged rape at Komani hospital
A Komani family is preparing to take legal action against the Eastern Cape department of health after a 23-year-old family member was allegedly repeatedly raped by a security guard in Frontier Hospital’s psychiatric ward...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.