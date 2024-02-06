×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Parliamentary committee told of alleged maladministration at TVET college

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 06 February 2024

Staff at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College have painted a picture of an institution fraught with instability and marred by a myriad of challenges to a point where  some employees even openly defied their superiors...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...
Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...