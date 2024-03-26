Lawyer objects as state changes charge against soldier accused of killing wife

The bail application for SANDF member Mxolisi Lwandu Zungu, who is accused of shooting his wife, took a turn on Tuesday when the state asked for the charge to be amended to premeditated murder.

Zungu, who is alleged to have shot his wife six times at their New Germany home on January 3, while their children and her mother were present, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Shortly after magistrate Wendolyn Robinson read the charge, Zungu's lawyer objected, saying he had not been told of the change of the charge to premeditated murder.

Adv Muzi Mzelemu said: “How is it alleged that it was premeditated? On what evidence is the state relying on to say that? Legislature prescribes that the director of public prosecutions issues a certificate on whether it’s a schedule 4 or 6 offence.”