MABUYANE | Achieving democratic dreams still challenging

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted achieving the full vision of the Bill of Rights outlined in the country’s constitution has faced several challenges over three decades of democracy.
Mabuyane was addressing hundreds of residents at the Bhisho stadium on Saturday in celebration of 30 years of freedom.
Mabuyane said the challenges have resulted in “missed opportunities and highlight the need for specific actions to realize these rights better”.
He said despite progress, South Africa remains one of the most “economically unequal countries in the world”.
“This inequality affects the realization of housing, education, healthcare, and employment rights.
“Widespread corruption has undermined public trust and diverted resources meant to improve public services, directly impacting the government's ability to uphold the social rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights.
“While access to education and health services has improved, the quality and distribution of these services are inconsistent, often leaving rural and impoverished communities underserved,” Mabuyane said.
High levels of violence, including gender-based violence and crime, pose significant challenges to the realisation of the right to safety and security for all citizens, he said.
“Weaknesses in state institutions and a lack of accountability have hindered effective governance and service delivery, impacting the state's ability to fulfill its constitutional obligations.
“We are fully aware that in the past 30 years, there missed opportunities to achieve more in areas…
“Slow progress in land reform and inadequate housing policies have not fully addressed the historical injustices of land dispossession and housing inequalities, missing opportunities to solidify economic and social stability.
“High levels of youth unemployment represent a missed opportunity to harness the potential of young South Africans and contribute to sustained economic growth and social development.
Insufficient action on ecological issues has overlooked the constitutional right to a protected, safe, and healthy environment, which is critical for future generations,” he said.
Mabuyane said Freedom Day must be treated as a day of reflection, celebration, and, above all, a day of action.
“This call to action is for today and everyday hereafter as ANC is mandated by South Africans to lead the transformation of this country.
“Let us take that step today together as we strive to realise the full potential of our democracy.”
DispatchLIVE
MABUYANE | Achieving democratic dreams still challenging
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
