BCM is last in SA for metro service

Problems with refuse removal and stormwater drainage pipes, and the deteriorating state of roads are just some of the factors that make Buffalo City Metro (BCM) the worst metro in the country.

In a survey conducted by the South African Customer Services Index (SAcsi) among 3059 randomly selected respondents, BCM was scored a dismal 47.1 out of 100, the lowest in the country.

The survey, conducted in the eight metros in the country, saw Cape Town scoring the highest satisfaction score of 71.9.

This was followed by eThekwini, which scored 65.4, Tshwane and Johannesburg at 61.5 and 60.2, Ekurhuleni with 58.3, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro at 51.8, and Mangaung, second-last, with 51.5.

BCM scored the least overall, compared with their 51.5 ranking in the same survey last year.

In a statement released by SAcsi earlier this week, founder Professor Adre Schreuder said the top three issues raised revolved around keeping municipal spaces tidy, maintaining existing infrastructure and the provision of reliable services.

SAcsi is an independent national benchmark of customer satisfaction regarding the quality of products and services available to consumers in households in South Africa.

Unpacking the findings of the study, Schreuder said the level of consumer complaints about municipalities was much higher than in other sectors. “Around one in three respondents reported that they have experienced some sort of problem,” the statement reads.

“The good news is that complaints-handling has improved in most municipalities. The verbatim comments from respondents lead us to conclude that citizen-centricity, reliability and trust that services will be delivered as promised are essential.

“As much as these comments feature as positive statements about better performing municipalities, citizens in the worst performing municipalities complain about the lack of delivery of municipal services such as refuse removal, deteriorating roads, problems with stormwater drainage pipes and providing clean drinking water.”

Questions were sent to mayoral spokesman Sibusiso Cindi but no response was received at the time of writing yesterday.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business chairman Les Holbrook said the results of the survey were all relative, based on how the results were interpreted. “I think the metro is strong in some areas and bad in others. I think the biggest issue is that BCM is a small municipality but the residents’ expectations are too high,” he said.

Amalinda resident Charmaine le Roux said there was a lack of customer service in BCM. “The phones are never answered. If they do answer, then they cut you off immediately.” Garbage collection and potholes required urgent attention.

Southernwood resident Asanda Jonas said she had given up on complaining about the filth on her street. “St Peters Road has to be the dirtiest street in East London.” have done nothing for us,” she said.

Schreuder said the survey provided areas for improvement. “Satisfaction can be improved by placing greater emphasis on the problem areas.”