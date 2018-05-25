Cambridge residents block roads demanding a woman for ward

Hundreds of Cambridge residents blockaded the N2 between East London and Mdantsane, demanding that the ANC replace the ward candidate for the August 3 election. The protesters said they want a woman to be the ANC’s candidate, but the party fielded the two men who were voted the second and third options for the position.

Captain Mluleki Mbi, who was at the scene, said the police were called in at 7.30am to assist to reopen the N2 for traffic flow. "When we got here they were burning tyres and trees on the road. We negotiated with the community to reopen the N2 for the sake of motorists ," said Mbi.

Traffic was blockaded from 6am until after 8am when the public order police fired grenades and rubber bullets at the protesters.

The residents claim that the candidates that have been elected for their ward have ignored the guidelines of the ward candidate election guidelines which insists on the inclusion of a female.

Phiwe Mehlo, the community leader, said the fact the list does not reflect the guidelines of the ANC when it comes to the support and emancipation of women in the organisation .

"Fezeka Qali was the only female in the list that we as the community sent to the screening committee. We expected her to be number two in the list but when the list came back from the provincial list committee, two males appeared on top instead ,” said Phiwe.