The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has described the violence in which has claimed at least five lives in Tshwane this week as “shameful African National Congress (ANC) black-on-black terror attacks”.

“It is an evil‚ abusive and unacceptable shame that black South Africans in Tshwane are actively faced with regressive threats of murder‚ violence and intimidation‚” acting chairperson Mandisa Mashego said.

He said the “EFF in Gauteng sends its deepest condolences to all families whose sons and daughters continue to lose their lives”.

The city has been wracked by looting‚ arson and confrontations with law enforcement authorities since the announcement of the ANC’s mayoral candidate for Tshwane‚ Thoko Didiza.

While the ruling party has sought to distance itself from the violence‚ instead saying “criminality” is behind it‚ Mashego was adamant that the ANC was to blame.

“Why are members of the ANC holding everyone to ransom due to their own internal spats over their leadership positions?” he asked.

“The ANC leaders must please do the right and contain their hyena fights…

“This anti-black violent mess is going too far and we have all had enough of it.

He also asked: “Where are the competent South African Police Service officers‚ where are the State Intelligence forces and where is the leadership of government in the province to prevent this disgraceful situation?”