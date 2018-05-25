JZ calls for an end to violence at launch of Ncora plan

By LULAMILE FENI

President Jacob Zuma officially launched the Ncora Bulk Water Project in the Chris Hani District Municipality yesterday.

Speaking at the multimillion rand water project at Bhantini village in Cofimvaba, Zuma used the occasion to strongly condemn the destruction of state property, saying it was taking the country backwards.

His remarks come after a wave of violence and looting swept through Tshwane when the ANC announced Thoko Didiza as its mayoral candidate for the nation’s capital.

The president said the district municipality had a responsibility to work in a manner that was befitting of the former SA Communist Party general secretary status.

“Tuesday, 28 June marks Chris Hani’s birthday. He would be turning 74 years old had he not been murdered by racists who wanted to stop the people’s march to freedom.

“Chris Hani Municipality must ensure that its namesake’s dream of a country in which people live in dignity with access to all basic amenities and a better life is achieved,” said Zuma, adding that yesterday’s launch was a step close to improving people’s lives.

Zuma described the completion of the Ncora Bulk Water Project as an important milestone for the area.

“On completion the Ncora scheme will supply water to 13802 households, benefiting 75910 people in 97 villages,” he said.

Zuma said R229-million has already been pumped into the project, with the overall estimated cost being R354-million.

The president said the Department of Water and Sanitation would also spend R1.5-billion of its regional bulk infrastructure grant in six projects.

“A total of R770-million has already been spent to date. This is not the only funding that has been availed in support of the Chris Hani district municipality,” he said, adding that R105-million from the water services infrastructure grant funding programme would be spent in the 2016-17 financial year.

Turning his attention to the destruction of property, Zuma appealed to citizens to guard infrastructure with jealousy.

Zuma said as government they were working tirelessly to attract investors into the country – which would in turn create jobs.

“If people burn these public amenities, it means that as South Africans we are taking the country backwards.

“Members of the community must not allow criminal elements to destroy the march towards a better life.

“The anarchy and destruction of property does not help this campaign of attracting investors at all, and in fact, it is making the efforts of creating jobs much more difficult,” he said to applause.

The president was flanked by Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her deputy Pam Tshwete, while Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Matanzima was among the dignitaries in attendance.

Zuma sang along as a choir sang his trademark struggle song, uMshini Wam. In true Zuma style, the president danced on stage while thousands who filled the massive marque chanted his name. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za