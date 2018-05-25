Legislature battles to fill vacant CFO post

By SIPHE MACANDA

The Eastern Cape provincial legislature seems to be struggling to replace former chief financial officer Pumeza Ntisana, as it has advertised the CFO vacancy for the second time.

Ntisana resigned in May after just five months in office.

Ntisana, who took over from former CFO Mthunzi Njomba in January, tendered her resignation last month while still on probation.

She took over from Njomba, who left after his contract was not renewed last year.

At the time of her resignation the secretary to the legislature Vuyani Mapolisa expressed shock over her sudden departure.

Upon her resignation the legislature advertised her position earlier this month with a deadline of June 20.

The legislature again re-advertised the position in yesterday’s newspaper.

The sucessful candidate stands to earn a total annual package of R1.4-million which includes a R844884 cash component, R28800 medical aid contribution, R291747 car allowance and R49200 annual housing allowance.

The advert from the secretary to the legislature stipulates that the required candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in commerce/financial accounting or equivalent qualification in a related field.

It also requires the candidate to have eight years’ experience in a senior management position in the finance environment, with an added advantage of experience in public service.

Legislature spokesman Velisile Bukula said: “The CFO post has been re-advertised because there were few applicants who applied to give the selection committee a pool from which to select. The type of candidates we need are those that meet the requirements as per the advert.”

He said that some of the key performance areas for the successful candidate would be to oversee budgeting and ensure alignment of budget allocation against the legislature’s core mandate.

“ ensuring continuous improvement of the Supply Chain Management environment and strengthen risk management,” Bukula said.

The legislature has also urged candidates who had responded to the original advert not to re-apply. The closing date for the re-advertisement is July 8. — siphem@dispatch.co.za