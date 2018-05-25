Political parties push their case to woo voters

By MKHULULI NDAMASE

The Gqubeni Great Place was a hive of political activity today with four parties afforded the platform to campaign for the August 3 municipal elections.

The ANC, UDM, DA and the Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents' Association (MRRA) – which are all vying for control of the highly contested King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) council each stated their case to villagers.

Ensuring fields were plagued, fighting poverty through agriculture, creating sustainable jobs and rehabilitating roads rated high in all their promises to about 150 villagers.

The UDM, ANC and MRRA also introduced their candidates they had fielded for Ward 27 as they hope to get as many seats as possible in the KSD council.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa drummed up support for his party while the ANC trusted KSD councillor Nontyantyambo Gcingca to campaign for the governing party.

MRRA deputy chairman Booi Malgas represented the new kids on the block while DA activist Noventshuza Magamgam spoke on behalf of the democrats.

Gqubeni chief Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said he had decided to invite the parties to speak to his subjects at the same imbizo so as to not be accused of favouring one over the other.​